Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

