Royal Mail plc (RMG.L)’s (RMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.92 ($4.10).

Shares of LON RMG traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 479 ($6.26). The company had a trading volume of 3,423,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,040. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.73. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 479.70 ($6.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

