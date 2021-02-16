Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.91. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
