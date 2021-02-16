Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and traded as high as $13.91. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $380,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

