Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.42

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

