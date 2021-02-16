RTL Group (RGLXY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS: RGLXY) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – RTL Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – RTL Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2021 – RTL Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2021 – RTL Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/22/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

RTL Group stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. RTL Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

