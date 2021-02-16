Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 1-Year High at $279.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 451305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £504.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.61.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

