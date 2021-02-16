Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,549.88

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $62,549.88 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,157,150 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.