Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Increased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

