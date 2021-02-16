Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,637 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

