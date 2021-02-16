Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Position Increased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.