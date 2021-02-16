Ryan K. Stafford Sells 7,184 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Littelfuse stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $278.37. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,638. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.