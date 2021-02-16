Ryan Richard Smith Sells 4,469 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $152.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

