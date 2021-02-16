RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Trading Up 10.2%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 569,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 191,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that RYB Education, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

