Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,347.02

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $296,347.02 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.19 or 0.03616725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.29 or 0.00429742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $704.12 or 0.01432132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00492127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.08 or 0.00449656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00326815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,493,894 coins and its circulating supply is 27,376,582 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

