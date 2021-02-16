Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $311,776.30

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $311,776.30 and $2,034.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,623.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.52 or 0.03523592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00418622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $688.74 or 0.01387932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00464627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.90 or 0.00483443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00300878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00028197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,504,377 coins and its circulating supply is 27,387,065 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.