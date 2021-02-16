Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $33.39. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

