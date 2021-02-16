Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $33.39. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.