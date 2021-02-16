SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) Trading 3.6% Higher

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. 55,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 259,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

