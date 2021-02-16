Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.88.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.