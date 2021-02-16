SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 46.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $407,895.73 and approximately $148,672.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

