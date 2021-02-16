Safe Haven Hits One Day Volume of $3.68 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 130% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.88 or 0.00414140 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

