Safe (SAFE) Trading 107.6% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 107.6% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $9.61 million and $161,265.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001313 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

