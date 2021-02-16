SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0539 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $99,809.05 and $374.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001322 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

