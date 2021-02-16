SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 19.3% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $348.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,281.18 or 0.99776143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.51 or 0.00497059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00900352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00264374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00095207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

