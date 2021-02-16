SafeInsure (SINS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,663.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $281,336.77 and $38,663.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001323 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001459 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,295,889 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

