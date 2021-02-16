Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Trading Down 0.6%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.69. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63.

About Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI)

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

