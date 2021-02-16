Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFSHF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Safestore alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.