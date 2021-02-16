Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Panmure Gordon

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Safestore has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

