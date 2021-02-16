Safex Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,138.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $16,138.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

