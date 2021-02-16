Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu Sells 8,884 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.35. The company had a trading volume of 265,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saia by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Saia by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.