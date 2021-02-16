Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu Sells 8,884 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.35. The company had a trading volume of 265,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saia by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Saia by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

