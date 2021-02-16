SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 15124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,146 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $24,463,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,855 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,314.69 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.