salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.41. 144,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

