Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.