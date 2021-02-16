Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.59

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 35329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several research analysts have commented on SAXPY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

