San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading 13% Higher

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares traded up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 425,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 120,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

