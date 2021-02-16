Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Up 20%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 151,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 45,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 175.36% and a negative net margin of 39.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.

