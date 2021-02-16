Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading Up 25.9%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,009,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,156,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.