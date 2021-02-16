Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

SAFM opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

