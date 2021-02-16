Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 14th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SAND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 2,053,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,640. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

