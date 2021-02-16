Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to $14.75 at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $14.25 to $14.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,049 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.