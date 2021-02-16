Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Argus

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.