Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Sanofi stock opened at €78.54 ($92.40) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €79.53 and a 200-day moving average of €83.36.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

