Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $49,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.