Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is Chubb Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Chubb Ltd grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up about 7.5% of Chubb Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chubb Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $7,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 8,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.