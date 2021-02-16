Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCZC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $174.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

