Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SCZC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $174.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile
Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.