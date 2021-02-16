Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Tops $0.23

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Santiment Network Token token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $14.53 million and $79,930.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

