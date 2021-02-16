SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,301 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $51,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SAP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

NYSE:SAP opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

