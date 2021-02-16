Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (SAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$38.00.

2/5/2021 – Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

1/29/2021 – Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.99. 471,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,834. The firm has a market cap of C$15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.81. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

