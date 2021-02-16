Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $5.00. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,903,372 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.94. The company has a market cap of £71.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

In other news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.