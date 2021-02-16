Saville Resources (CVE:SRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Saville Resources Inc. (CVE:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Saville Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Saville Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saville Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.