Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Trading Up 2.2%

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79.

About Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF)

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

